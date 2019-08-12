Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Monday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:01 August 12, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 32/26 Rain 70

Incheon 31/26 Rain 70

Suwon 32/26 Rain 70

Cheongju 34/27 Rain 60

Daejeon 33/27 Rain 70

Chuncheon 32/25 Rain 80

Gangneung 32/25 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 33/27 Rain 60

Gwangju 31/26 Rain 60

Jeju 32/27 Rain 60

Daegu 35/27 Cloudy 10

Busan 31/26 Cloudy 20

