Exports dip 22 pct in first 10 days of Aug.
All Headlines 09:04 August 12, 2019
SEJONG, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's exports dropped 22.1 percent in the first 10 days of August mainly due to decreased shipments of semiconductors, one of the country's key items, customs data showed Monday.
The country's exports stood at US$11.5 billion in the August 1-10 period, according to the Korea Customs Service.
