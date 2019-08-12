Jeju Air to open 6 new routes to China this month
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest low-cost carrier, said Monday it will begin services on six new routes to China this month to offset lower demand to Japan.
Jeju Air plans to offer flights between three domestic airports -- Incheon, Busan and Muan -- and Chinese cities, such as Harbin, Yanji, Nantong and Zhangjiajie, from Tuesday through Aug. 22, the company said in a statement.
The move came as Jeju Air and other South Korean airlines have suspended services or plan to further reduce the number of flights on some Japanese routes as demand has been on the wane after Japan implemented export restrictions of some key materials to South Korea.
Early this month, Japan officially dropped South Korea from its list of trusted trading partners in an apparent economic retaliation against a Seoul court ruling ordering Japanese firms to compensate Koreans for wartime forced labor.
Jeju Air said last week it plans to reduce flights on "less-profitable" routes to Japan though the particular routes have yet to be decided.
It now operates 45 B737-800s, composed of 42 chartered ones and three purchased ones. The planes serve six domestic routes and 70 international routes, mainly to Singapore and Southeast Asian countries.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
BTS' 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' poised for strong showing at S. Korean box office
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
Russia volleyball coach says he meant no disrespect to S. Korea with slant-eye gesture
-
5
Moon touts 'peace economy' to overcome trade pressure from Japan
-
1
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
2
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
3
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) Korean won sinks to over 3-yr low amid escalating trade tensions
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. kick off combined military exercise despite N.K. warnings
-
1
(3rd LD) N.K. says inter-Korean contact difficult until Seoul gives 'plausible excuse' for military drill with U.S.
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea says leader supervised test-firing of 'new weapon'
-
3
Students hold anti-Abe protest, demand Seoul's withdrawal from intel-sharing pact with Tokyo
-
4
(LEAD) Trump: Kim Jong-un wants to resume nuclear talks after Seoul-Washington joint exercise
-
5
Cosmetics chief resigns amid boycott