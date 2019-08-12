Hankook Tire supplies tires to 2020 Ford Explorer
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co., the world's sixth-largest tiremaker by sales, said Monday it has recently signed a deal to supply tires to Ford Motor Co.'s 2020 Ford Explorer.
In July, Hankook Tire began to supply the high-performance Kinergy GT tires for the 2020 Ford Explorer sport utility vehicle in the form of original equipment (OE) tires, the company said in a statement.
The company didn't give an exact time frame for the supply deal and its value.
The tiremaker has supplied tires to Ford vehicles, including the large F-150 pickup truck and the Econoline van, since 1999. In December, it signed a contract to supply tires for the Ford Ranger midsize pickup truck for years to come.
Supplying OE tires to car manufacturers does not generate much revenue for tiremakers, but securing big companies as clients helps improve their brand image and can lead to the raising of product prices down the line.
For tiremakers, it is more profitable to sell replacement equipment (RE) tires in after-sales markets.
To enhance its global brand image, the tiremaker has shipped products to nearly 50 foreign carmakers, including Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche.
In the January-June period, net profit plunged 37 percent to 205.03 billion won from 324.06 billion won a year earlier.
Hankook Tire earns over 80 percent of its total sales from abroad. It has eight plants whose combined capacity reaches 102 million tires -- two in South Korea, one in Hungary, one in the United States, three in China and one in Indonesia.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
