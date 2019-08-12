Two-thirds of lawmakers defect from minor opposition
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- About two-thirds of the lawmakers of the minor opposition Party for Democracy and Peace (PDP) announced their defection Monday, heralding a major political realignment ahead of next year's parliamentary elections.
Nine out of 14 PDP lawmakers offered to quit the No. 4 party en masse after leader Chung Dong-young rejected their demand for his resignation.
Another lawmaker, who officially belongs to the third-largest Bareunmirae Party but has been active in the PDP, also will resign from her party post.
The 10 lawmakers pledged to create a new middle-of-the-road party to challenge the domination of the two largest liberal and conservative parties.
"We are setting out to explore a new alternative to reconstruct Korean politics," they said in a statement read in a news conference at the National Assembly.
They are widely expected to join forces with the Bareunmirae, which was created in February 2018 from the merger of the two centrist parties -- the People's Party and the Bareun Party. Some People's Party members who opposed the merger launched the PDP in the same month.
One more legislator is also expected to leave the PDP in the afternoon.
(END)
