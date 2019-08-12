Trump jokes about defense cost dealing with S. Korea
WASHINGTON, Aug. 11 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump has made jokes about Washington's dealing with South Korea on defense-sharing cost at a recent private event, boasting of his success in having made the ally pay for more, a U.S. media outlet reported Sunday.
"It was easier to get a billion dollars from South Korea than to get US$114.13 from a rent-controlled apartment in Brooklyn, and believe me, those 13 cents were very important," he was quoted by the New York Post as saying at a fundraising event for his reelection campaign in the Hamptons on Friday.
He was speaking to the wealthy group of people about how he as a child collected rent checks with his father, according to the news report.
Under the cost-sharing deal, known as the Special Measures Agreement (SMA), Seoul agreed to pay 1.04 trillion won (US$863.3 million) for 2019, an 8.2 percent increase from the previous year. It was valued at $915 million when the deal was signed in February.
Trump has demanded Seoul pay more next year in covering the expenses for stationing 28,500-strong U.S. Forces Korea on their soil. He said in a tweet last Wednesday that the talks on renewing the SMA with Seoul have begun and that the ally has agreed to jack up its spending.
South Korea's foreign ministry has said the negotiations have yet to open and stressed that the matter will be discussed in a "reasonable and fair" way.
At Friday's event, Trump repeated that Korea is a rich nation that "makes great TVs and has a thriving economy," and therefore should shoulder more burden of the cost.
"So why are we paying for their defense. They've got to pay."
He then reportedly made fun of President Moon Jae-in by mimicking his accent as he agreed to his "tough negotiations," the report added, without providing further details.
On his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Trump again said it remains good, mentioning that he has received another "beautiful letter from him this week."
"We are friends. People say he only smiles when he sees me," he said. "If I hadn't been elected president, we would be in a big fat juicy war with North Korea."
(END)
-
1
