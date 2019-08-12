Samsung introduces new image sensor for Xiaomi's smartphone
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Monday introduced a new mobile image sensor with a resolution equivalent to that of a "high-end DSLR camera" to be used in Xiaomi's upcoming high-end smartphones.
Samsung said its 108-megapixel sensor, called ISOCELL Bright HMX, is the first mobile image sensor in the industry to go beyond 100 million pixels, with its mass production scheduled for later this month.
The new image sensor produces vivid photos even in dark settings, with its mechanism using a high ISO to create clearer pictures, according to Samsung.
The South Korean tech giant said it has collaborated with Xiaomi to develop the high-resolution sensor for the Chinese firm's high-end smartphones.
"For ISOCELL Bright HMX, Xiaomi and Samsung have worked closely together from the early conceptual stage to production that has resulted in a groundbreaking 108-megapixel image sensor," Lin Bin, co-founder and president of Xiaomi, said in a release. "We are very pleased that picture resolutions previously available only in a few top-tier DSLR cameras can now be designed into smartphones."
The Chinese smartphone maker said last week it will use Samsung's 64-megapixel image sensor in an upcoming Redmi phone, teasing an upcoming 100-megapixel ultra high-resolution camera.
Samsung is the global smartphone leader and Xiaomi is the world's fourth-largest, but they are neck and neck in major Asian markets, including India.
Image sensor shipments by Japan's Sony accounted for 27 percent of the global market last year, trailed by Samsung's 24.5 percent, according to Japanese research firm Techno System Research.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
BTS' 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' poised for strong showing at S. Korean box office
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
Russia volleyball coach says he meant no disrespect to S. Korea with slant-eye gesture
-
5
Moon touts 'peace economy' to overcome trade pressure from Japan
-
1
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
2
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
3
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(2nd LD) Korean won sinks to over 3-yr low amid escalating trade tensions
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. kick off combined military exercise despite N.K. warnings
-
1
(3rd LD) N.K. says inter-Korean contact difficult until Seoul gives 'plausible excuse' for military drill with U.S.
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea says leader supervised test-firing of 'new weapon'
-
3
Students hold anti-Abe protest, demand Seoul's withdrawal from intel-sharing pact with Tokyo
-
4
(LEAD) Trump: Kim Jong-un wants to resume nuclear talks after Seoul-Washington joint exercise
-
5
Cosmetics chief resigns amid boycott