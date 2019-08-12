Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
----------------
Jeju Air to open 6 new routes to China this month
SEOUL -- Jeju Air Co., South Korea's biggest low-cost carrier, said Monday it will begin services on six new routes to China this month to offset lower demand to Japan.
Jeju Air plans to offer flights between three domestic airports -- Incheon, Busan and Muan -- and Chinese cities, such as Harbin, Yanji, Nantong and Zhangjiajie, from Tuesday through Aug. 22, the company said in a statement.
----------------
BTS announces long-term break from music scene after back-to-back album releases
SEOUL -- K-pop super stars BTS went on a long-term break to recharge themselves following the band's Billboard-topping back-to-back album releases, its management agency said Monday.
"Group BTS will have its first official long-term vacation since its debut," Bit Hit Entertainment said on the band's Twitter account and mobile fan application late Sunday.
The break kicked off the same day following the band's performance at the 2019 Lotte Duty Free Family Concert earlier in the day.
----------------
LG teases new 5G dual screen smartphone ahead of IFA
SEOUL -- LG Electronics Inc. on Monday unveiled a teaser video of its new flagship smartphone, gearing up marketing for its second 5G phone with a detachable dual screen set to make a global debut next month.
LG plans to introduce its new smartphone on Sept. 6 on the eve of the Internationale Funkausstellung (IFA) in Berlin, Europe's largest tech show, four months after releasing the ThinQ V50.
----------------
Some 20 pct of workers unaware of workplace anti-bullying law: survey
SEOUL -- More than one in five South Korean office workers don't know about the country's workplace anti-bullying law despite its implementation about a month ago, a poll showed Monday.
A revised labor standards law went into effect on July 16 to help prevent harassment in the workplace.
According to the survey of 660 salaried workers by job search portal operator JobKorea Corp., 22 percent of the respondents said they were unaware of the law's implementation.
----------------
Trump jokes about defense cost dealing with S. Korea
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Donald Trump has made jokes about Washington's dealing with South Korea on defense-sharing cost at a recent private event, boasting of his success in having made the ally pay for more, a U.S. media outlet reported Sunday.
"It was easier to get a billion dollars from South Korea than to get US$114.13 from a rent-controlled apartment in Brooklyn, and believe me, those 13 cents were very important," he was quoted by the New York Post as saying at a fundraising event for his reelection campaign in the Hamptons on Friday.
----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to adopt price ceiling on privately built flats
SEOUL -- South Korea will adopt a controversial scheme to cap presale prices of privately built apartments in extended efforts to stabilize real estate markets, the land ministry said Monday.
The ministry said the government plans to revise related laws by early October to fully prepare for the adoption of the "presale price cap system" for apartments to be built by private builders amid signs of home prices turning higher, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
----------------
Samsung introduces new image sensor for Xiaomi's smartphone
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. on Monday introduced a new mobile image sensor with a resolution equivalent to that of a "high-end DSLR camera" to be used in Xiaomi's upcoming high-end smartphones.
Samsung said its 108-megapixel sensor, called ISOCELL Bright HMX, is the first mobile image sensor in the industry to go beyond 100 million pixels, with its mass production scheduled for later this month.
----------------
Unification ministry says Pyongyang's criticism of military exercise not helpful for inter-Korean ties
SEOUL -- The unification ministry on Monday refuted North Korea's ramped-up criticism that the ongoing joint Seoul-Washington military drill is a violation of agreements between the two Koreas, saying such criticism does not help advance inter-Korean relations.
North Korea has lashed out at South Korea and the U.S. for holding a joint military exercise that kicked off earlier this month. The North said last week that inter-Korean dialogue will stop until Seoul gives a "plausible excuse" for the drill.
