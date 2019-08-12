S. Korea mulling further delay of Dokdo defense drills
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is considering conducting maritime defense drills on and around its easternmost islets of Dokdo later this month, military sources said Monday, far behind its usual schedule amid ongoing diplomatic and trade disputes with Japan.
The military "plans to stage the drills at an appropriate time," defense ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo told a regular briefing Monday, adding the authorities are reviewing "the exact schedule and scale."
The drills, involving the Navy, the Marine Corps and the Coast Guard, have been held twice a year, usually in June and December, to better fend off possible foreign infiltrations to the rocky outcroppings and the surrounding waters.
After several weeks of its postponement amid an escalating row with Japan, this year's drills were highly expected to be launched this week ahead of the Aug. 15 Liberation Day that marks Korea's independence from Japan's colonial rule in 1945.
South Korea has maintained effective control of the nation's easternmost islets with a small police detachment since their liberation from Japanese colonial rule in 1945. Japan has persistently laid claim to Dokdo, drawing strong condemnations from the Seoul government.
"Weather conditions this week do not seem to be very favorable for such drills with typhoons approaching," a military source said.
"The military has been preparing for the drills, which are just regular ones, and the authorities will make a decision on the timing and other details by taking diverse related factors into consideration," he added.
As South Korea is also now conducting a combined exercise with the United States, which is to last until Aug. 20, the Dokdo defense drills may take place after that, according to another source.
Last week, Chung Eui-yong, who leads the presidential National Security Office, said during a parliamentary session that the drills are to be staged on a larger scale, compared with previous ones, by involving armed forces from the Army and the Air Force.
The Seoul-Tokyo ties have plunged to the lowest ebb recently after Japan's expanded export curbs on South Korea earlier this month, following the first such moves on July 4, in apparent retaliation for the South Korean Supreme Court's rulings ordering Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor.
South Korea launched the Dokdo drills in 1986. Last year, the drills took place for two days in both June and December.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
BTS' 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' poised for strong showing at S. Korean box office
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
Russia volleyball coach says he meant no disrespect to S. Korea with slant-eye gesture
-
5
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles off east coast: JCS
-
1
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
2
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
3
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
U.S. continues to monitor situation after N.K. launch: official
-
5
(LEAD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
1
(3rd LD) N.K. says inter-Korean contact difficult until Seoul gives 'plausible excuse' for military drill with U.S.
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea says leader supervised test-firing of 'new weapon'
-
3
2 S. Koreans found dead at public park in Croatia
-
4
Students hold anti-Abe protest, demand Seoul's withdrawal from intel-sharing pact with Tokyo
-
5
Trump jokes about defense cost dealing with S. Korea