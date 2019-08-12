KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,050 DN 700
HYUNDAI STEEL 37,050 DN 250
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,140 UP 150
LOTTE 31,300 DN 250
AK Holdings 34,200 DN 1,300
SGBC 38,400 0
Nongshim 227,500 DN 2,000
Hyosung 83,100 DN 800
Shinsegae 230,000 UP 3,500
SsangyongMtr 3,110 DN 25
BoryungPharm 10,800 DN 50
L&L 14,000 DN 200
NamyangDairy 541,000 0
LG Corp. 69,100 0
DOOSAN 91,600 DN 500
DaelimInd 99,400 UP 100
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP14950 DN200
COSMAX 74,500 DN 18,300
TONGYANG 1,550 0
Hanwha 21,700 DN 200
DB HiTek 14,550 UP 400
CJ 79,100 DN 1,400
JWPHARMA 24,950 0
LGInt 16,250 DN 200
DongkukStlMill 6,080 0
SBC 15,700 DN 100
Hyundai M&F INS 24,050 DN 1,300
Binggrae 58,700 DN 1,400
GCH Corp 18,800 DN 200
LotteChilsung 131,500 DN 1,000
HyundaiMtr 131,000 DN 1,500
AmoreG 53,500 DN 1,600
DB INSURANCE 48,550 DN 3,750
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,500 UP 100
SLCORP 23,450 DN 250
Yuhan 220,000 0
SamsungElec 43,700 UP 550
POSCO 208,500 0
NHIS 12,200 DN 150
SK Discovery 22,250 0
