KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SPC SAMLIP 88,000 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG SDS 200,500 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,450 UP 250
KUMHOTIRE 4,185 DN 15
LS 41,350 DN 700
GC Corp 103,500 UP 500
GS E&C 33,200 UP 600
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 60,700 UP 100
ShinhanGroup 41,050 0
HITEJINRO 20,700 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 141,000 UP 3,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 249,500 UP 2,000
KPIC 114,500 0
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,370 UP 30
SKC 41,000 DN 1,850
GS Retail 39,400 DN 1,200
Ottogi 610,000 DN 4,000
IlyangPharm 20,200 UP 50
DaeduckElec 9,650 UP 40
MERITZ SECU 4,695 DN 135
HtlShilla 78,500 DN 700
Hanmi Science 43,700 UP 700
SamsungElecMech 88,800 UP 2,600
Hanssem 67,200 UP 3,600
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,300 UP 200
SamsungF&MIns 229,500 DN 15,500
Kogas 39,000 DN 750
KSOE 96,300 DN 400
Hanwha Chem 17,150 DN 50
OCI 69,200 UP 700
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 43,800 UP 50
KorZinc 440,000 DN 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,800 UP 80
SYC 49,550 DN 250
HyundaiMipoDock 37,700 DN 500
IS DONGSEO 30,350 DN 350
S-Oil 88,700 UP 100
LG Innotek 99,300 UP 1,100
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 222,500 UP 1,500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,200 UP 2,650
