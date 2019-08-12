HYUNDAI WIA 40,900 DN 1,600

KumhoPetrochem 73,300 UP 1,500

Mobis 238,500 DN 5,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 30,700 UP 300

HDC HOLDINGS 12,750 UP 50

S-1 105,000 0

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 29,850 UP 2,450

Hanchem 78,100 UP 200

DWS 35,050 DN 250

UNID 46,100 UP 350

KEPCO 25,300 UP 100

SamsungSecu 35,850 DN 150

SKTelecom 241,000 DN 1,000

S&T MOTIV 48,800 DN 1,400

HyundaiElev 76,100 UP 1,800

Hanon Systems 11,600 DN 150

SK 197,500 DN 4,000

DAEKYO 6,050 DN 100

GKL 19,200 DN 200

Handsome 30,850 DN 50

ILJIN MATERIALS 39,100 UP 1,150

BukwangPharm 14,000 UP 300

WJ COWAY 85,700 UP 2,700

LOTTE SHOPPING 124,000 DN 4,000

Daesang 21,500 DN 250

SKNetworks 5,130 DN 10

ORION Holdings 15,650 DN 50

Youngpoong 601,000 DN 8,000

Donga Socio Holdings 82,800 DN 100

HyundaiEng&Const 41,350 UP 1,250

SK hynix 74,500 UP 1,200

KiaMtr 43,750 UP 300

KISWire 23,600 DN 100

LotteFood 420,500 DN 15,000

NEXENTIRE 8,760 UP 340

CHONGKUNDANG 81,400 UP 1,800

KCC 224,500 0

HankookShellOil 316,500 DN 500

TaekwangInd 1,046,000 DN 48,000

SsangyongCement 5,560 0

(MORE)