KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
HYUNDAI WIA 40,900 DN 1,600
KumhoPetrochem 73,300 UP 1,500
Mobis 238,500 DN 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 30,700 UP 300
HDC HOLDINGS 12,750 UP 50
S-1 105,000 0
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 29,850 UP 2,450
Hanchem 78,100 UP 200
DWS 35,050 DN 250
UNID 46,100 UP 350
KEPCO 25,300 UP 100
SamsungSecu 35,850 DN 150
SKTelecom 241,000 DN 1,000
S&T MOTIV 48,800 DN 1,400
HyundaiElev 76,100 UP 1,800
Hanon Systems 11,600 DN 150
SK 197,500 DN 4,000
DAEKYO 6,050 DN 100
GKL 19,200 DN 200
Handsome 30,850 DN 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 39,100 UP 1,150
BukwangPharm 14,000 UP 300
WJ COWAY 85,700 UP 2,700
LOTTE SHOPPING 124,000 DN 4,000
Daesang 21,500 DN 250
SKNetworks 5,130 DN 10
ORION Holdings 15,650 DN 50
Youngpoong 601,000 DN 8,000
Donga Socio Holdings 82,800 DN 100
HyundaiEng&Const 41,350 UP 1,250
SK hynix 74,500 UP 1,200
KiaMtr 43,750 UP 300
KISWire 23,600 DN 100
LotteFood 420,500 DN 15,000
NEXENTIRE 8,760 UP 340
CHONGKUNDANG 81,400 UP 1,800
KCC 224,500 0
HankookShellOil 316,500 DN 500
TaekwangInd 1,046,000 DN 48,000
SsangyongCement 5,560 0
