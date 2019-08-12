KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
KAL 23,650 DN 300
IBK 12,450 DN 250
KorElecTerm 60,200 DN 3,300
NamhaeChem 8,690 UP 210
DONGSUH 17,100 DN 150
BGF 5,800 DN 70
SamsungEng 15,300 0
SAMSUNG C&T 89,000 UP 3,600
PanOcean 4,270 UP 50
SAMSUNG CARD 33,700 DN 200
CheilWorldwide 25,950 DN 50
KT 26,850 DN 150
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL180000 UP13500
LG Uplus 12,450 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,000 DN 1,000
KT&G 100,000 UP 400
DHICO 5,410 UP 100
LG Display 12,700 DN 50
Kangwonland 29,850 UP 100
NAVER 140,500 DN 2,000
Kakao 130,000 DN 2,000
NCsoft 524,000 DN 4,000
DSME 24,600 UP 200
DSINFRA 5,690 DN 50
DWEC 3,930 UP 10
Donga ST 83,100 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,200 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 242,500 DN 5,500
DongwonF&B 219,000 DN 4,000
KEPCO KPS 31,300 UP 500
LGH&H 1,173,000 DN 8,000
LGCHEM 314,000 DN 3,000
KEPCO E&C 17,700 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 88,600 DN 200
HALLA HOLDINGS 40,800 DN 600
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,950 UP 350
LGELECTRONICS 60,500 UP 200
Celltrion 155,000 DN 500
Huchems 21,450 DN 550
DAEWOONG PHARM 163,000 UP 8,500
