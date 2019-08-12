KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,000 DN 900
KIH 70,900 DN 400
LOTTE Himart 32,150 DN 1,350
GS 47,500 DN 350
CJ CGV 33,200 DN 1,050
HYUNDAILIVART 13,600 DN 250
LIG Nex1 28,150 UP 400
FILA KOREA 64,900 UP 600
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 155,500 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 32,500 DN 200
HANWHA LIFE 2,205 DN 60
AMOREPACIFIC 125,000 0
LF 22,850 DN 600
FOOSUNG 10,100 DN 300
JW HOLDINGS 5,080 0
SK Innovation 158,000 DN 1,500
POONGSAN 21,550 UP 100
KBFinancialGroup 38,950 DN 300
Hansae 19,150 DN 100
LG HAUSYS 59,100 DN 400
Youngone Corp 33,350 DN 1,000
KOLON IND 39,550 UP 950
HanmiPharm 291,000 UP 2,500
BNK Financial Group 6,660 DN 70
emart 105,500 DN 3,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY286 50 DN150
KOLMAR KOREA 46,900 DN 850
CUCKOO 119,000 UP 1,500
MANDO 32,750 DN 1,200
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 289,000 UP 19,500
INNOCEAN 69,000 DN 1,300
Doosan Bobcat 35,750 0
Netmarble 90,200 UP 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S305500 DN3500
ORION 83,000 UP 1,900
BGF Retail 208,000 UP 4,000
SKCHEM 42,150 DN 450
HDC-OP 35,100 DN 300
HYOSUNG HEAVY 32,950 UP 100
WooriFinancialGroup 11,950 DN 200
(END)
