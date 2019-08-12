HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,000 DN 900

KIH 70,900 DN 400

LOTTE Himart 32,150 DN 1,350

GS 47,500 DN 350

CJ CGV 33,200 DN 1,050

HYUNDAILIVART 13,600 DN 250

LIG Nex1 28,150 UP 400

FILA KOREA 64,900 UP 600

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 155,500 DN 500

HANAFINANCIALGR 32,500 DN 200

HANWHA LIFE 2,205 DN 60

AMOREPACIFIC 125,000 0

LF 22,850 DN 600

FOOSUNG 10,100 DN 300

JW HOLDINGS 5,080 0

SK Innovation 158,000 DN 1,500

POONGSAN 21,550 UP 100

KBFinancialGroup 38,950 DN 300

Hansae 19,150 DN 100

LG HAUSYS 59,100 DN 400

Youngone Corp 33,350 DN 1,000

KOLON IND 39,550 UP 950

HanmiPharm 291,000 UP 2,500

BNK Financial Group 6,660 DN 70

emart 105,500 DN 3,500

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY286 50 DN150

KOLMAR KOREA 46,900 DN 850

CUCKOO 119,000 UP 1,500

MANDO 32,750 DN 1,200

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 289,000 UP 19,500

INNOCEAN 69,000 DN 1,300

Doosan Bobcat 35,750 0

Netmarble 90,200 UP 200

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S305500 DN3500

ORION 83,000 UP 1,900

BGF Retail 208,000 UP 4,000

SKCHEM 42,150 DN 450

HDC-OP 35,100 DN 300

HYOSUNG HEAVY 32,950 UP 100

WooriFinancialGroup 11,950 DN 200

(END)