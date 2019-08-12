(LEAD) Seoul stocks up for 3rd day on bargain hunting, Korean won sharply sliding
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks extended gains to a third consecutive day Monday on the back of bargain hunting despite an intensifying trade war between the world's largest economies and South Korea's own row with Japan.
The Korean won sharply weakened to the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 4.54 points, or 0.23 percent, to 1,942.29. Trading volume was low at 416 million shares worth 3.82 trillion won (US$3.1 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 492 to 332.
The KOSPI opened a tad higher and remained in positive terrain on the back of bargain hunting, analysts here said. The KOSPI last week shed 3 percent.
"South Korean stock markets are apparently recovering from a short-term shock," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities. "The market may continue having technical rebounds, although any sharp rise may be limited."
Retail investors bought a net 201 billion won worth of shares, while institutions dumped a net 186 billion won. Foreigners offloaded a net 26.4 billion won.
Analysts said market sentiment still appeared to remain fragile over escalating trade tensions between the United States and China.
On Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Washington is not ready to strike a deal on tariffs with Beijing.
Also, investors had to digest more trade haggling between the two Asian neighbors. Earlier in the day, South Korea decided to remove Japan from its own list of trusted trade partners in a tit-for-tat measure, a week after Tokyo officially excluded Seoul from its own list of trusted trading partners.
Tech and bio shares led the gains on the Seoul bourse, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics rising 1.27 percent and global chipmaker SK hynix moving up 1.64 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung BioLogics surged 7.24 percent, while Hanmi Pharmaceutical advanced 0.87 percent.
Auto shares traded mixed, with top automaker Hyundai Motor sliding 1.13 percent and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors moving up 0.69 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis slipped 2.05 percent.
The local currency closed at 1,216.20 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply down 5.7 won from the previous session's close.
Seoul's currency has been under selling pressure, becoming the worst performer in Asia with a some 8 percent decline, on rising trade tensions, according to analysts.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed higher. The yield on three-year Treasurys fell 0.4 basis point to 1.182 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond slid 0.2 basis point to 1.223 percent.
