Seoul official rebuts claims forced labor issue settled under 1965 treaty with Tokyo
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean official on Monday repudiated Japan's claims that the long-simmering issue of its wartime forced labor was settled under a 1965 state-to-state treaty that normalized relations between the two neighbors.
In 2005, a South Korean civilian-government panel explicitly mentioned that several colonial-era issues, including Japan's sexual slavery, were not covered by the treaty. But it did not put the forced labor issue among them.
This has given rise to claims that the treaty effectively covered the forced labor issue and that the Korean top court's recognition last year of the victims' individual rights to claim damages is at odds with the panel's announcement.
"The claims that the 2018 court ruling conflicts with the panel's argument in 2005 have insufficient cogency," the official at Seoul's foreign ministry told reporters on condition of anonymity.
"If you look at the prime minister's office's white paper that was issued after the panel's announcement, it says that only political compensation was reflected in the treaty, and that victims can individually claim damages stemming from (Japan's) illicit occupation of the Korean Peninsula," he added.
South Korea and Japan have long clashed over the interpretation of the 1965 treaty that reset bilateral ties after Tokyo's 1910-45 colonial rule.
Tokyo has claimed that all reparation issues stemming from its colonization of Korea were settled under the treaty. But Seoul believes that the treaty does not cover issues directly linked to the illicit nature of Japan's colonial occupation.
In 2005, the panel stated that the wartime issues surrounding the victims forced into sexual servitude, ethnic Koreans forced to work on Sakhalin Island in Russia and those hurt in the 1945 atomic bombings in Japan were not covered by the treaty.
The panel was formed to compensate the victims of Japan's colonial rule after diplomatic dossiers related to the negotiations on the treaty were declassified.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
BTS' 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' poised for strong showing at S. Korean box office
-
3
Russia volleyball coach says he meant no disrespect to S. Korea with slant-eye gesture
-
4
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles off east coast: JCS
-
5
Typhoon Francisco to land at Busan-Geoje area Tuesday night: weather agency
-
1
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
U.S. continues to monitor situation after N.K. launch: official
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
1
(3rd LD) N.K. says inter-Korean contact difficult until Seoul gives 'plausible excuse' for military drill with U.S.
-
2
(LEAD) N. Korea says leader supervised test-firing of 'new weapon'
-
3
2 S. Koreans found dead at public park in Croatia
-
4
(LEAD) Seoul to strip Tokyo's trusted trade status in tit-for-tat measure
-
5
Trump jokes about defense cost dealing with S. Korea