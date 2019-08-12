Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
----------------
(LEAD) Seoul to strip Tokyo's trusted trade status in tit-for-tat measure
SEJONG -- South Korea on Monday decided to remove Japan from its trusted trading partners, upping the ante in the trade haggling sparked by the neighboring country's export restrictions against Seoul.
The trade ministry said it will revamp its export list into three groups of trading partners from the current two, placing Tokyo in the newly established bracket, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
----------------
N.K.'s criticism of S. Korea intensifies as allies' joint exercise continues
SEOUL -- From fool to feces, words rarely used of late by North Korea's foreign ministry appeared in a statement on Sunday when it criticized South Korea over its joint military training with the United States.
Calling the ongoing drill an "aggressive war exercise" against the North, Kwon Jong-gun, the North Korean foreign ministry's director-general of the department of American affairs, warned that inter-Korean dialogue will remain suspended until Seoul gives a "plausible excuse" over the exercise.
----------------
Rain forecast until Tuesday morning under indirect influence of typhoon
SEOUL -- Rain will continue to fall in South Korea's central regions, including Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province, until early Tuesday morning under the indirect influence of Typhoon Lekima, which hit China's eastern coast over the weekend, local weather forecasters said.
According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Monday, Lekima, the ninth typhoon of the season, was moving over the sea about 190 kilometers northwest of Qingdao as of 9 a.m. and is expected to dissipate in the sea about 200 km north-northwest of the eastern Chinese city at around 9 p.m.
----------------
S. Korea mulling further delay of Dokdo defense drills
SEOUL -- South Korea is considering conducting maritime defense drills on and around its easternmost islets of Dokdo later this month, military sources said Monday, far behind its usual schedule amid ongoing diplomatic and trade disputes with Japan.
The military "plans to stage the drills at an appropriate time," defense ministry spokesperson Choi Hyun-soo told a regular briefing Monday, adding the authorities are reviewing "the exact schedule and scale."
----------------
Moon calls for caution against 'emotional' response to Japan's export curbs
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in on Monday called for caution against "emotional" reactions to Japan's retaliatory trade restrictions, raising the need to tackle the trade spat with Tokyo in a cool-headed manner and from a long-term perspective.
The president also appreciated Korean people for showing a "mature" attitude as they are resolutely opposed to Japan's export curbs while making efforts not to hamper friendly relations between the people of Seoul and Tokyo.
----------------
Seoul stocks up for 3rd day on bargain hunting, Korean won sharply sliding
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks extended gains to a third consecutive day Monday on the back of bargain hunting despite an intensifying trade war between the world's largest economies and South Korea's own row with Japan.
The Korean won weakened to the lowest level against the U.S. dollar in more than three years.
(END)
