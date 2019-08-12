Monument for revered independence fighter unveiled in Russia
USSURIYSK, Russia, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- A monument for a well-respected Korean independence fighter was unveiled in his former base in Russia on Monday.
The monument for Choi Jae-hyung, who led Korea's independence movement against Japan's colonial rule while living in Russia, was erected in Ussuriysk, a city north of Vladivostok in the Russian Far East. A bust of Choi was also presented during Monday's ceremony.
The ceremony took place at a memorial hall dedicated to Choi housed in his former residence.
The monument was designed in the shape of the Korean Peninsula and bears elements of the South Korean national flag, Taegeukgi. The words "Spirit of Patriotism, Star for the People, Choi Jae-hyung" are engraved on the right-hand side of the stone.
On the plaque below the bust are details of Choi's fight for Korea's independence written in Korean and Russian.
Choi was born on Aug. 15, 1865, in North Hamgyong Province, which now lies in North Korea. Korea was liberated from Japan on Aug. 15, 1945.
The activist made a fortune providing supplies for the military in Russia and used his money to finance independence fights and to support Korean immigrants in Russia. He built 30 schools in Russia's Primorsky Krai, or Maritime Province.
Choi is also known for supporting Ahn Jung-geun, one of the best-known independence fighters and the man who assassinated the Korean Peninsula's first Japanese governor-general, Hirobumi Ito, in Harbin, China, in October 1909. Choi secured the pistol that Ahn used to kill Ito and hired legal representation for Ahn during his trial. After Ahn's death, Choi looked after his surviving family.
Choi himself was arrested and later killed by the Japanese forces in 1920 and his remains have not been recovered. He was posthumously awarded the Order of Merit for National Foundation in 1962.
Rep. An Min-suk, chair of the South Korean parliamentary committee for culture and sports, attended the ceremony, joined by other South Korean officials and local leaders in Ussuriysk.
An told the audience that the spirit of Choi will guide South Korea through its "economic battle" against Japan, which has placed curbs on exports to Seoul in apparent retaliation for South Korean court rulings ordering Japanese firms to compensate Korean victims of wartime forced labor.
"Today, Choi Jae-hyung, godfather of independence movements in the Maritime Province, has come alive," An said. "We were powerless 100 years ago, but we're very different today. The resurrected spirit of Choi will help us win this battle."
Also at the ceremony, Valentin Choi, grandson of Choi Jae-hyung, said his grandfather was revered "like a patron saint" by people of Korean descent.
"Today in Korea, you can learn about him at school, and you can find books, a film and a musical about him, too," the grandson added.
(END)
