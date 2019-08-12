Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean foreign minister discusses climate change with new Danish counterpart

All Headlines 21:51 August 12, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha discussed responses to climate change with her new Danish counterpart on Monday, officials in Seoul said.

In this file photo from Aug. 3, 2019, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha speaks at the start of the Mekong-South Korea Foreign Ministers' Meeting at Centara Grand Hotel in Bangkok. (Yonhap)

The foreign ministry said Kang spoke on the phone with Denmark's new foreign minister, Jeppe Kofod, as the two vowed to work together closely to ensure continued improvement of their countries' bilateral ties.

According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Kofod called South Korea a strategic partner and green growth ally of Denmark.

The two diplomats also agreed that the Seoul-based Global Green Growth Institute and the Denmark-led Partnering for Green Growth and Global Goals should continue to be vehicles for bilateral exchange in dealing with climate change and promotion of the green economy.

Kofod became the new foreign minister when Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen took office at the end of June.

In this EPA file photo from July 1, 2019, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod attends a joint press conference with his German counterpart at Villa Borsig in Berlin. (Yonhap)


