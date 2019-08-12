Flights connecting S. Korea, Hong Kong canceled due to protest
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- Multiple flights connecting South Korea with Hong Kong were nixed on Monday due to a massive protest at Hong Kong International Airport.
According to the transport ministry here, Hong Kong aviation authorities issued a "notice to airmen" saying the airport was shut down as of 5:30 p.m. and will remain closed until 9 a.m. Tuesday.
A ministry official said there were to have been 23 flights to and from Hong Kong during that time frame. Ten flights operated by South Korean carriers were canceled, while 13 others, operated by foreign airlines, were also likely scrapped.
Korean Air and Asiana Airlines are among the domestic carriers flying to and from Hong Kong, while Cathay Pacific and Hong Kong Airlines also operate on the routes.
The ministry official said operations at Hong Kong's main airport may be affected even on Tuesday and added it will keep tabs on the situation to minimize inconvenience to passengers.
The Associated Press reported from Hong Kong that the airport could process flights at 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators took over the airport's main terminal earlier Monday, protesting a bill that would allow criminal extradition to mainland China. Protesters believe the bill, now suspended, is an attempt by China to undermine democracy in Hong Kong.
Demonstrators have also taken exception to what they believe is violent police suppression of protestors. Police have fired tear gas and bean bag rounds, causing dozens of injuries.
(END)
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
BTS' 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' poised for strong showing at S. Korean box office
-
3
Russia volleyball coach says he meant no disrespect to S. Korea with slant-eye gesture
-
4
N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles off east coast: JCS
-
5
Typhoon Francisco to land at Busan-Geoje area Tuesday night: weather agency
-
1
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
U.S. continues to monitor situation after N.K. launch: official
-
4
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
(3rd LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
1
(LEAD) Seoul to strip Tokyo's trusted trade status in tit-for-tat measure
-
2
2 S. Koreans found dead at public park in Croatia
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. says inter-Korean contact difficult until Seoul gives 'plausible excuse' for military drill with U.S.
-
4
Trump jokes about defense cost dealing with S. Korea
-
5
BTS announces long-term break from music scene after back-to-back album releases