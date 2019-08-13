(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 13)

If officials of the Moon administration shrug off the North's provocations as mere protests of joint South Korea-U.S. military exercises, that is a bigger problem. Some in the government believe that North Korea and the United States would resume dialogue for denuclearization once the ongoing drill is over. But Pyongyang has demonstrated the will to exclude Seoul from its talks with Washington even if the dialogue resumes. To make matters worse, U.S. President Donald Trump appears to side with Pyongyang, saying its short-range missiles do not pose a threat to the U.S.