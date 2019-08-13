Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Tuesday, Aug. 13

All Headlines 09:02 August 13, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency.

General

-- Ruling party, gov't, presidential office to discuss measures against Japan's export curbs

-- Moon to preside over Cabinet meeting

-- N. Korean leader promotes scientists for contribution to national defense

Economy & Finance

-- Follow-up on financial markets amid trade disputes

-- Follow-up on trade row between S. Korea, Japan

-- Data for money supply in June
