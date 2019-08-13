N. Korean leader promotes scientists for contribution to national defense
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has promoted the military ranks of scientists for their contribution to developing new weapons and bolstering national defense, Pyongyang's state media reported Tuesday.
Kim issued an order to promote the ranks of 103 scientists "in the field of national defense science research who have made great contributions to bolstering up the military capabilities for self-defense," according to the Korean Central News Agency.
Kim highly praised the scientists for providing an "epoch-making turning point" in strengthening the country's military capabilities and "settling highly difficult technological problems of the ultra-modern national defense science," the KCNA said.
In North Korea, military ranks are awarded to civilians in recognition of their contributions to the country.
The promotion came after North Korea conducted test-firings of missiles in recent weeks. The North fired two projectiles believed to be short-range ballistic missiles Saturday, the fifth such launch since late July.
Pyongyang has claimed that it tested new tactical guided weapons on July 25 and that it fired a newly developed large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system in two subsequent firings on July 31 and Aug. 2.
Earlier, leader Kim inspected a newly developed submarine that South Korea's military sees as capable of carrying multiple submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs).
Following the firing of "new-type tactical guided missiles" on Aug. 6, North Korean media reported that Kim had a group photo taken with scientists and workers in the field of munitions, a move observers say might be signaling the completion of the development of new weapons the North has tested.
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
BTS' 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' poised for strong showing at S. Korean box office
-
3
Russia volleyball coach says he meant no disrespect to S. Korea with slant-eye gesture
-
4
Typhoon Francisco to land at Busan-Geoje area Tuesday night: weather agency
-
5
S. Korea to consider travel warning for Japan: ministry
-
1
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
-
4
Angelina Jolie's son to attend South Korea's Yonsei University
-
5
Japan may add to list of strictly regulated goods shipped to S. Korea
-
1
(LEAD) Seoul to strip Tokyo's trusted trade status in tit-for-tat measure
-
2
2 S. Koreans found dead at public park in Croatia
-
3
Trump jokes about defense cost dealing with S. Korea
-
4
BTS announces long-term break from music scene after back-to-back album releases
-
5
N.K.'s criticism of S. Korea intensifies as allies' joint exercise continues