Tuesday's weather forecast

August 13, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 34/27 Sunny 60

Incheon 32/27 Rain 60

Suwon 34/26 Sunny 60

Cheongju 35/26 Sunny 60

Daejeon 34/26 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 36/26 Sunny 20

Gangneung 32/25 Sunny 20

Jeonju 35/26 Sunny 20

Gwangju 34/26 Sunny 20

Jeju 32/26 Sunny 0

Daegu 36/25 Sunny 20

Busan 32/26 Sunny 20

