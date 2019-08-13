Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:00 August 13, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 34/27 Sunny 60
Incheon 32/27 Rain 60
Suwon 34/26 Sunny 60
Cheongju 35/26 Sunny 60
Daejeon 34/26 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 36/26 Sunny 20
Gangneung 32/25 Sunny 20
Jeonju 35/26 Sunny 20
Gwangju 34/26 Sunny 20
Jeju 32/26 Sunny 0
Daegu 36/25 Sunny 20
Busan 32/26 Sunny 20
(END)
