S. Korea tops shipbuilding orders for 3rd month in July
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea retained the top spot in global shipbuilding orders for the third straight month last month, industry data showed Tuesday.
In July, local shipyards won orders totaling 270,000 compensated gross tons (CGTs) to build 10 ships, accounting for half of the orders placed around the globe, according to London-based Clarkson Research Services Ltd., the world's leading provider of data for the shipping and shipbuilding industries.
Chinese shipbuilders bagged orders amounting to 200,000 CGTs to build 11 vessels, while Japan logged 30,000 CGTs for one ship.
In the first seven months of the year, South Korean shipbuilders secured orders totaling 3.74 million CGTs to construct 92 vessels for a 32 percent market share, the data showed. China topped the list with 4.74 million CGTs, or 197 ships, for a 40 percent market share, the data showed.
With the global shipping industry hit by the U.S.-China trade dispute, new shipbuilding orders in the first seven months of the year dropped 43 percent from a year earlier to 11.82 million CGTs, the data showed.
In terms of order backlog, China topped the list with 27.95 million CGTs (36 percent of the market), followed by South Korea with 20.31 million CGTs (26 percent) and Japan with 13.65 million CGTs (18 percent).
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
BTS' 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' poised for strong showing at S. Korean box office
-
3
Russia volleyball coach says he meant no disrespect to S. Korea with slant-eye gesture
-
4
Typhoon Francisco to land at Busan-Geoje area Tuesday night: weather agency
-
5
S. Korea to consider travel warning for Japan: ministry
-
1
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
-
4
Angelina Jolie's son to attend South Korea's Yonsei University
-
5
Japan may add to list of strictly regulated goods shipped to S. Korea
-
1
(LEAD) Seoul to strip Tokyo's trusted trade status in tit-for-tat measure
-
2
2 S. Koreans found dead at public park in Croatia
-
3
Trump jokes about defense cost dealing with S. Korea
-
4
BTS announces long-term break from music scene after back-to-back album releases
-
5
N.K.'s criticism of S. Korea intensifies as allies' joint exercise continues