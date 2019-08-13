S. Korean flights to Hong Kong back to normal
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean airlines on Tuesday resumed their services on the routes to Hong Kong following an unprecedented closure of the local airport a day before caused by demonstrators' occupation of it in protest against a bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China, the transport ministry here said.
On Monday, Hong Kong aviation authorities issued a "notice to airmen" saying the Hong Kong International Airport will remain closed from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. the following day as thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators took over the airport's main terminal.
"Airlines resumed flight services at the Hong Kong airport as of 7:00 a.m. this morning earlier than the announced hour by the local authorities. All scheduled flights are now in operation," a ministry official said.
Twenty-three flights -- 10 by domestic airlines and 13 by foreign airlines -- bound for Hong Kong from Korean airports were affected by the occupation.
Local airlines plan to supply alternative flights to some 1,000 Koreans whose flights to Korea were canceled Monday, he said.
Protestors occupied the airport, leading to the disruption of one of the busiest airports in Asia following violent clashes with police over the weekend.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
BTS' 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' poised for strong showing at S. Korean box office
-
3
Russia volleyball coach says he meant no disrespect to S. Korea with slant-eye gesture
-
4
Typhoon Francisco to land at Busan-Geoje area Tuesday night: weather agency
-
5
S. Korea to consider travel warning for Japan: ministry
-
1
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
-
4
Angelina Jolie's son to attend South Korea's Yonsei University
-
5
Japan may add to list of strictly regulated goods shipped to S. Korea
-
1
(LEAD) Seoul to strip Tokyo's trusted trade status in tit-for-tat measure
-
2
2 S. Koreans found dead at public park in Croatia
-
3
Trump jokes about defense cost dealing with S. Korea
-
4
BTS announces long-term break from music scene after back-to-back album releases
-
5
N.K.'s criticism of S. Korea intensifies as allies' joint exercise continues