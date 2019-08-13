Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean flights to Hong Kong back to normal

All Headlines 09:30 August 13, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean airlines on Tuesday resumed their services on the routes to Hong Kong following an unprecedented closure of the local airport a day before caused by demonstrators' occupation of it in protest against a bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China, the transport ministry here said.

On Monday, Hong Kong aviation authorities issued a "notice to airmen" saying the Hong Kong International Airport will remain closed from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. the following day as thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators took over the airport's main terminal.

"Airlines resumed flight services at the Hong Kong airport as of 7:00 a.m. this morning earlier than the announced hour by the local authorities. All scheduled flights are now in operation," a ministry official said.

Twenty-three flights -- 10 by domestic airlines and 13 by foreign airlines -- bound for Hong Kong from Korean airports were affected by the occupation.

Local airlines plan to supply alternative flights to some 1,000 Koreans whose flights to Korea were canceled Monday, he said.

Protestors occupied the airport, leading to the disruption of one of the busiest airports in Asia following violent clashes with police over the weekend.

Passengers bound for Hong Kong are stranded at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Aug. 12, 2019, after Hong Kong International Airport shut down its operations due to a pro-democracy protest. (Yonhap)

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#S Korean flights-Hong Kong
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!