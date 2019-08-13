Seoul stocks open lower on trade woes, Hong Kong protests
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened lower Tuesday, tracking Wall Street declines amid growing concerns over the U.S.-China trade war and protests in Hong Kong.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 12.83 points, or 0.66 percent, to 1,929.46 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The U.S. stock markets plunged Monday on growing fears that the American-Sino trade feud could turn the economic slowdown to a recession. Goldman Sachs said it no longer expects a trade deal before the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 1.5 percent, while the S&P 500 lost 1.22 percent and Nasdaq fell 1.2 percent.
Analysts said geopolitical risks around the globe, including pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong that led to an airport shutdown on Monday, are also dampening investor sentiment.
In Seoul, most large-cap stocks fell across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics dipped 0.57 percent, while LG Electronics fell 0.83 percent. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix, however, gained 0.13 percent.
No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor decreased 1.15 percent, while its smaller sister Kia Motors lost 0.80 percent. POSCO, South Korea's top steelmaker, shed 1.68 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,217.85 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.65 won from the previous session's close.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
