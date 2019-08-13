Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Korea's money supply continues to expand in June

All Headlines 12:00 August 13, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's money supply continued to grow at a steady rate in June, central bank data showed Tuesday.

The country's M2 came to 2,798.8 trillion won (US$2.3 trillion) as of end-June, up 0.7 percent from the previous month when M2 gained 0.4 percent on-month, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

From a year earlier, the tally marks a 6.7 percent increase,

M2 is a measure of the money supply that counts the currency in circulation, including bank debentures and deposits with a maturity of less than two years, along with stock investments, and is a closely monitored economic indicator.

In June, money held by financial institutes here increased by 4.7 trillion won from a month before, with the amount held by local companies gaining 3.8 trillion won.

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#money supply
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!