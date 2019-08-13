With velocity dip in signature fastball, how will Oh Seung-hwan handle KBO hitters?

Oh has been gone long enough that many of the hitters he faced before have either retired or have declined considerably. Others who were fringe players when Oh was around the first time have developed into dangerous hitters. He isn't familiar with the current crop of top hitters, but on the flip side, they also aren't familiar with Oh, other than from watching him close out games in MLB on television. If Oh can no longer blow his fastballs by hitters, he can still offer them his new mix of pitches that KBO veterans have never seen before.