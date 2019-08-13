Samsung bolsters 5G push with integrated chipset launch this year
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. plans to launch an integrated 5G chipset later this year to power upcoming 5G smartphones while decreasing size and power consumption, industry officials said Tuesday.
Samsung, the world's largest chip and smartphone maker, has been working on a mobile processor with a 5G modem built inside, which would make it easier for manufacturers to design 5G ready phones from the start.
Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G and upcoming Note 10 5G all have a separate modem in addition to an application processor (AP), which takes up more space inside the phone and drains more power.
"We plan to launch a 5G integrated chipset within this year," a Samsung official said, asking to be unnamed. "It is an inevitable trend in the 5G market, and taking an early lead is especially important."
When the 5G chips are ready, they are expected to be installed on Samsung's mid-range Galaxy S series planned for next year, according to industry sources familiar with the matter.
If the mobile chip with an integrated 5G modem comes out by the end of this year, it could put Samsung ahead of the competition of its rivals, including U.S. giant Qualcomm and Taiwanese chip maker MediaTek, which plan to launch integrated 5G chips early next year.
Samsung has been ramping up its efforts in the 5G market as Huawei, the world's largest telecom equipment maker, has faced setbacks in the global market following the U.S. ban on its equipment.
Qualcomm shipped 37 percent of mobile APs in the global market last year, followed by MediaTek with 23 percent and Apple with 14 percent. Samsung ranked fourth with 12 percent, according to market researcher Strategy Analytics.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
BTS' 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' poised for strong showing at S. Korean box office
-
3
Russia volleyball coach says he meant no disrespect to S. Korea with slant-eye gesture
-
4
Typhoon Francisco to land at Busan-Geoje area Tuesday night: weather agency
-
5
S. Korea to consider travel warning for Japan: ministry
-
1
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
-
4
Angelina Jolie's son to attend South Korea's Yonsei University
-
5
Japan may add to list of strictly regulated goods shipped to S. Korea
-
1
(LEAD) Seoul to strip Tokyo's trusted trade status in tit-for-tat measure
-
2
2 S. Koreans found dead at public park in Croatia
-
3
Trump jokes about defense cost dealing with S. Korea
-
4
BTS announces long-term break from music scene after back-to-back album releases
-
5
N.K.'s criticism of S. Korea intensifies as allies' joint exercise continues