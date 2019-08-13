Seoul to build five new municipal libraries

The five new libraries, each with a gross floor area of about 9,000 square meters, will be built in Naebalsan-dong of Gangseo Ward, Sillim-dong of Gwanak Ward, Banghak-dong of Dobong Ward, Jangji-dong of Songpa Ward and Bukgajwa-dong of Seodaemun Ward at a cost of 310 billion won (US$254 million), it said.