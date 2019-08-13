Extremely poor defector mother, son found dead
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- A defector from North Korea and her son were found dead in their home in southwestern Seoul last month, police said Tuesday.
The bodies of the 42-year-old woman identified by her family name Han and her six-year-old son identified as Kim were found by a janitor of the apartment on July 31.
He entered the house after a water serviceman reported that it smelled badly. Water supply had been cut off because of unpaid bills.
Police said there were no traces of suicide or homicide. Based on neighbors' statements, police suspect they died two months ago.
The woman reportedly fled North Korea in 2009. She married a Korean-Chinese man and lived in the southern city of Tongyeong before moving to China.
She and her son returned to South Korea late last year after a divorce and had lived in extreme poverty, according to a report.
Police are still investigating the cause of their death and have not ruled out the possibility that they starved to death as there was no food in the house when they were found dead.
They are waiting for the result of an autopsy.
(END)
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
Russia volleyball coach says he meant no disrespect to S. Korea with slant-eye gesture
-
3
S. Korea to consider travel warning for Japan: ministry
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader says missile launches were 'warning' against S. Korea-U.S. exercise
-
5
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
1
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
-
4
Angelina Jolie's son to attend South Korea's Yonsei University
-
5
Japan may add to list of strictly regulated goods shipped to S. Korea
-
1
(LEAD) Seoul to strip Tokyo's trusted trade status in tit-for-tat measure
-
2
2 S. Koreans found dead at public park in Croatia
-
3
(LEAD) Unification ministry says Pyongyang's criticism of military exercise not helpful for inter-Korean ties
-
4
N.K.'s criticism of S. Korea intensifies as allies' joint exercise continues
-
5
Trump jokes about defense cost dealing with S. Korea