Go to Contents Go to Navigation

POSCO's cryogenic manganese steel earns gov't approval for LNG tank use

All Headlines 14:55 August 13, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top steelmaker POSCO said Tuesday its cryogenic high manganese steel (HMS) has earned government approval as a material reliable for manufacturing land-based liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tanks.

POSCO completed the development of world's first cryogenic HMS in 2013 after six years of research.

The company said the material can withstand temperatures as low as -196 C and is cheaper than nickel alloy steels that are commonly used in manufacturing LNG storage tanks.

Last year, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) approved interim guidelines on applying POSCO's cryogenic HMS in LNG storage and fuel tanks for vessels.

This photo provided by POSCO shows a LNG storage tank made of POSCO's cryogenic high manganese steel. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#POSCO #manganese steel
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!