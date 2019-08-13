S. Korea hardest hit by N. Korea's cyberattacks: report
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations is investigating at least 35 cases of cyberattacks in 17 countries allegedly committed by North Korea to fund its weapons of mass destruction programs, and South Korea was the most frequently attacked victim, a media report said.
Among the total 35 incidents, 10 involved South Korea, followed by India with three and Bangladesh and Chile with two each, the Associated Press said, citing a report submitted by U.N. experts to the Security Council.
Costa Rica, Gambia, Guatemala, Kuwait, Liberia, Malaysia, Malta, Nigeria, Poland, Slovenia, South Africa, Tunisia and Vietnam suffered one attack each, it said.
In South Korea, the North is increasingly targeting cryptocurrency exchanges for cyberattacks, the report said, with major cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb being attacked at least four times from February 2017 to March 2019. Each attack resulted in losses ranging from US$7 million to $31 million, according to the report.
Earlier, the AP and other media outlets said North Korea illegally raised up to $2 billion through such cyber activities targeting financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges in violation of sanctions, citing the same report.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
Russia volleyball coach says he meant no disrespect to S. Korea with slant-eye gesture
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader says missile launches were 'warning' against S. Korea-U.S. exercise
-
4
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
5
Angelina Jolie's son to attend South Korea's Yonsei University
-
1
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
Angelina Jolie's son to attend South Korea's Yonsei University
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader says missile launches were 'warning' against allies' joint exercise
-
5
Weakened typhoon makes landfall on S. Korea's southern coast
-
1
(LEAD) Seoul to strip Tokyo's trusted trade status in tit-for-tat measure
-
2
2 S. Koreans found dead at public park in Croatia
-
3
Spy chiefs of Koreas met secretly in April after no-deal summit breakdown in Hanoi: source
-
4
N.K.'s criticism of S. Korea intensifies as allies' joint exercise continues
-
5
U.S. prods S. Korea, Japan to seek 'creative' solutions to trade row