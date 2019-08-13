KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
YUNGJIN PHARM 4,040 DN 100
LG Corp. 69,300 UP 200
SsangyongMtr 3,045 DN 65
BukwangPharm 13,800 DN 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 38,250 DN 850
HYOSUNG HEAVY 35,700 UP 2,750
SsangyongCement 5,480 DN 80
HankookShellOil 316,000 DN 500
KAL 23,200 DN 450
TaekwangInd 1,050,000 UP 4,000
IlyangPharm 20,200 0
DaeduckElec 9,670 UP 20
MERITZ SECU 4,675 DN 20
HtlShilla 76,500 DN 2,000
Hanmi Science 42,050 DN 1,650
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,700 UP 400
SamsungF&MIns 224,500 DN 5,000
Kogas 38,700 DN 300
SamsungElecMech 87,600 DN 1,200
KSOE 95,200 DN 1,100
Hanssem 65,100 DN 2,100
OCI 68,100 DN 1,100
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 43,300 DN 500
KorZinc 442,000 UP 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 6,770 DN 30
SYC 48,750 DN 800
IS DONGSEO 30,150 DN 200
S-Oil 85,100 DN 3,600
HDC HOLDINGS 12,350 DN 400
HyundaiMipoDock 38,050 UP 350
LG Innotek 98,900 DN 400
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 221,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI WIA 41,750 UP 850
Mobis 235,000 DN 3,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 35,800 UP 5,100
KumhoPetrochem 72,000 DN 1,300
SKC 40,150 DN 850
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,360 DN 10
Hanwha Chem 17,050 DN 100
S-1 103,500 DN 1,500
(MORE)
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
Russia volleyball coach says he meant no disrespect to S. Korea with slant-eye gesture
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader says missile launches were 'warning' against S. Korea-U.S. exercise
-
4
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
5
Angelina Jolie's son to attend South Korea's Yonsei University
-
1
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
Angelina Jolie's son to attend South Korea's Yonsei University
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader says missile launches were 'warning' against allies' joint exercise
-
5
Weakened typhoon makes landfall on S. Korea's southern coast
-
1
(LEAD) Seoul to strip Tokyo's trusted trade status in tit-for-tat measure
-
2
2 S. Koreans found dead at public park in Croatia
-
3
Spy chiefs of Koreas met secretly in April after no-deal summit breakdown in Hanoi: source
-
4
N.K.'s criticism of S. Korea intensifies as allies' joint exercise continues
-
5
U.S. prods S. Korea, Japan to seek 'creative' solutions to trade row