KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:40 August 13, 2019

DB INSURANCE 50,000 UP 1,450
SamsungElec 43,000 DN 700
NHIS 12,100 DN 100
SK Discovery 21,900 DN 350
LS 41,150 DN 200
GC Corp 104,000 UP 500
GS E&C 31,400 DN 1,800
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 31,000 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 245,500 DN 4,000
KPIC 114,000 DN 500
GS Retail 39,800 UP 400
Ottogi 609,000 DN 1,000
Donga Socio Holdings 82,000 DN 800
SK hynix 74,500 0
Youngpoong 603,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,250 DN 1,100
Hanwha 21,900 UP 200
DB HiTek 14,450 DN 100
CJ 76,900 DN 2,200
JWPHARMA 25,100 UP 150
LGInt 16,250 0
DongkukStlMill 6,040 DN 40
SBC 15,500 DN 200
Hyundai M&F INS 25,000 UP 950
TONGYANG 1,520 DN 30
Hanchem 79,600 UP 1,500
DWS 34,800 DN 250
UNID 45,850 DN 250
KEPCO 24,950 DN 350
SamsungSecu 35,300 DN 550
SKTelecom 236,000 DN 5,000
S&T MOTIV 50,100 UP 1,300
HyundaiElev 76,500 UP 400
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 30,050 UP 200
Hanon Systems 11,650 UP 50
SK 193,500 DN 4,000
DAEKYO 6,050 0
GKL 19,350 UP 150
Handsome 31,350 UP 500
WJ COWAY 84,700 DN 1,000
