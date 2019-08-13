KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 125,500 UP 1,500
IBK 12,150 DN 300
KorElecTerm 60,300 UP 100
NamhaeChem 8,610 DN 80
DONGSUH 17,200 UP 100
BGF 5,810 UP 10
SamsungEng 15,250 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 88,500 DN 500
PanOcean 4,360 UP 90
SAMSUNG CARD 32,950 DN 750
CheilWorldwide 25,850 DN 100
KT 26,850 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL182500 UP2500
LG Uplus 12,500 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,900 DN 100
KT&G 102,000 UP 2,000
DHICO 5,430 UP 20
LG Display 12,650 DN 50
Kangwonland 29,550 DN 300
NAVER 142,500 UP 2,000
Kakao 131,500 UP 1,500
NCsoft 522,000 DN 2,000
DSME 24,500 DN 100
DSINFRA 5,820 UP 130
DWEC 3,925 DN 5
Donga ST 82,800 DN 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,450 UP 250
CJ CheilJedang 235,500 DN 7,000
DongwonF&B 218,500 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 30,950 DN 350
LGH&H 1,180,000 UP 7,000
LGCHEM 309,000 DN 5,000
KEPCO E&C 17,850 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 91,700 UP 3,100
HALLA HOLDINGS 40,700 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,750 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 59,800 DN 700
Celltrion 153,000 DN 2,000
Huchems 21,650 UP 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 163,500 UP 500
