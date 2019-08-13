KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
HYUNDAIDEPTST 70,500 UP 500
KIH 68,900 DN 2,000
LOTTE Himart 31,600 DN 550
GS 46,600 DN 900
CJ CGV 31,700 DN 1,500
HYUNDAILIVART 13,650 UP 50
LIG Nex1 28,450 UP 300
FILA KOREA 65,100 UP 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 153,500 DN 2,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 31,850 DN 650
HANWHA LIFE 2,215 UP 10
AMOREPACIFIC 129,000 UP 4,000
LF 23,200 UP 350
FOOSUNG 10,150 UP 50
JW HOLDINGS 5,190 UP 110
SK Innovation 152,000 DN 6,000
POONGSAN 21,100 DN 450
KBFinancialGroup 38,250 DN 700
Hansae 19,800 UP 650
LG HAUSYS 59,000 DN 100
Youngone Corp 35,400 UP 2,050
KOLON IND 39,200 DN 350
HanmiPharm 283,500 DN 7,500
BNK Financial Group 6,570 DN 90
emart 112,500 UP 7,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY283 50 DN300
KOLMAR KOREA 46,500 DN 400
CUCKOO 119,000 0
COSMAX 71,400 DN 3,100
MANDO 33,300 UP 550
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 285,500 DN 3,500
INNOCEAN 68,200 DN 800
Doosan Bobcat 35,750 0
Netmarble 84,600 DN 5,600
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S301500 DN4000
ORION 84,800 UP 1,800
BGF Retail 206,500 DN 1,500
SKCHEM 42,500 UP 350
HDC-OP 33,900 DN 1,200
WooriFinancialGroup 11,750 DN 200
