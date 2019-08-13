Moon vows diplomatic solution to trade dispute with Japan

"I'm convinced that as long as we have the ability to reflect on our history, today's difficulty will be a stepping stone for us to develop into a nation not to be swayed by others. We don't forget universal values of mankind -- coexistence, peace, mutual cooperation and coprosperity between individuals, peoples, nations and countries," Moon said. The previous day, the president also emphasized his determination not to give up the universal values of mankind during a meeting with senior presidential secretaries.