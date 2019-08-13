PanOcean Q2 net sinks on freight rates drop
SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- PanOcean Co., a major bulk carrier in South Korea, said Tuesday that its second-quarter net profit dropped slightly from a year earlier due to decreased freight rates.
Net profit for the April-June period reached 36.9 billion won (US$30 million), down 1.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Operating income inched up 0.8 percent on-year to 50.5 billion won, while sales fell 6.8 percent on-year to 632.3 billion won in the second quarter.
PanOcean said a drop in the Baltic Dry Index (BDI), a measure of shipping costs for commodities, led to a decline in sales in the second quarter, while the ongoing U.S.-China trade war also reduced demand for shipping.
In the first six months, PanOcean logged a net profit of 65 billion won, down 13.4 percent from a year ago. Sales slid 6.4 percent on-year to 1.1 trillion won, but operating profit advanced 1.4 percent on-year to 95.4 billion won.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
Russia volleyball coach says he meant no disrespect to S. Korea with slant-eye gesture
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader says missile launches were 'warning' against S. Korea-U.S. exercise
-
4
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
5
Angelina Jolie's son to attend South Korea's Yonsei University
-
1
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
Angelina Jolie's son to attend South Korea's Yonsei University
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader says missile launches were 'warning' against allies' joint exercise
-
5
Weakened typhoon makes landfall on S. Korea's southern coast
-
1
(LEAD) Seoul to strip Tokyo's trusted trade status in tit-for-tat measure
-
2
Spy chiefs of Koreas met secretly in April after no-deal summit breakdown in Hanoi: source
-
3
2 S. Koreans found dead at public park in Croatia
-
4
U.S. prods S. Korea, Japan to seek 'creative' solutions to trade row
-
5
N.K.'s criticism of S. Korea intensifies as allies' joint exercise continues