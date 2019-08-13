Go to Contents Go to Navigation

PanOcean Q2 net sinks on freight rates drop

All Headlines 17:17 August 13, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 13 (Yonhap) -- PanOcean Co., a major bulk carrier in South Korea, said Tuesday that its second-quarter net profit dropped slightly from a year earlier due to decreased freight rates.

Net profit for the April-June period reached 36.9 billion won (US$30 million), down 1.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Operating income inched up 0.8 percent on-year to 50.5 billion won, while sales fell 6.8 percent on-year to 632.3 billion won in the second quarter.

PanOcean said a drop in the Baltic Dry Index (BDI), a measure of shipping costs for commodities, led to a decline in sales in the second quarter, while the ongoing U.S.-China trade war also reduced demand for shipping.

In the first six months, PanOcean logged a net profit of 65 billion won, down 13.4 percent from a year ago. Sales slid 6.4 percent on-year to 1.1 trillion won, but operating profit advanced 1.4 percent on-year to 95.4 billion won.

kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#PanOcean #Q2 earnings
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!