Korean-language dailies

-- China defines Hong Kong's accelerating protest as 'terror' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Sex slavery victims 'pray every day for Japan's apology, reconciliation' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Kim Jong-un announces completion of 'three new weapons' against S. Korea (Donga llbo)

-- Seoul zeroes in on Japan's discharge of water polluted by Fukushima nuclear disaster (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon stresses coexistence, dialogue, calls on Japan to look back (Segye Times)

-- Seoul seeks super big budget for next year of more than 510 tln won (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Father-in-law of new Japanese ambassador to South found to be far right-wing novelist (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Northeast Asia's geopolitics shaking up (Hankyoreh)

-- Fake, made-in-China Taegeukgi flags rampant (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Left-wing populism topples Argentine economy (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Many S. Korean businessmen predict Japan's economic retaliation will continue next year (Korea Economic Daily)

