Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 14.
Korean-language dailies
-- China defines Hong Kong's accelerating protest as 'terror' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Sex slavery victims 'pray every day for Japan's apology, reconciliation' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Kim Jong-un announces completion of 'three new weapons' against S. Korea (Donga llbo)
-- Seoul zeroes in on Japan's discharge of water polluted by Fukushima nuclear disaster (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon stresses coexistence, dialogue, calls on Japan to look back (Segye Times)
-- Seoul seeks super big budget for next year of more than 510 tln won (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Father-in-law of new Japanese ambassador to South found to be far right-wing novelist (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Northeast Asia's geopolitics shaking up (Hankyoreh)
-- Fake, made-in-China Taegeukgi flags rampant (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Left-wing populism topples Argentine economy (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Many S. Korean businessmen predict Japan's economic retaliation will continue next year (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon sees spending as best spur of economy (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- U.N. probing 35 N. Korean cyberattacks in 17 countries (Korea Herald)
-- Moon says 'fundamentals of S. Korean economy strong' (Korea Times)
