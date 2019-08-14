(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 14)

In an interview with the Financial Times, Kim Sung-joo, chairman of the National Pension Service (NPS), said the NPS is considering the idea of excluding Japanese companies involved in war crimes from its investments. At a critical moment like this, however, it is not appropriate for the head of a government pension service to take such a stance. The NPS provoked criticisms after announcing plans to get more involved in the management of companies it invests in. If Kim's ideas are put into action, that could trigger a strong public backlash against the government trying to flex its muscle over foreign companies.