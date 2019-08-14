Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Jobless rate reaches 3.9 pct in July, 299,000 jobs created

08:09 August 14, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's jobless rate reached 3.9 percent in July despite nearly 300,000 new jobs added, government data showed Wednesday.

The unemployment rate increased 0.2 percentage point from the same month last year, according to the data from Statistics Korea.

The unemployment rate marks the highest for the same month in 19 years.

The number of employed people came to 27.38 million, up 299,000 from a year earlier.

