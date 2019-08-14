Jobless rate reaches 3.9 pct in July, 299,000 jobs created
All Headlines 08:09 August 14, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's jobless rate reached 3.9 percent in July despite nearly 300,000 new jobs added, government data showed Wednesday.
The unemployment rate increased 0.2 percentage point from the same month last year, according to the data from Statistics Korea.
The unemployment rate marks the highest for the same month in 19 years.
The number of employed people came to 27.38 million, up 299,000 from a year earlier.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
Russia volleyball coach says he meant no disrespect to S. Korea with slant-eye gesture
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader says missile launches were 'warning' against S. Korea-U.S. exercise
-
4
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
5
(3rd LD) Seoul delays countermeasure after Tokyo approves 1st shipment of restricted item
Most Saved
-
1
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
(2nd LD) N. Korean leader says missile launches were 'warning' against allies' joint exercise
-
4
(LEAD) Japan promulgates bill taking S. Korea off export whitelist
-
5
Trump says U.S.-S. Korea talks on defense payment begin
-
1
Spy chiefs of Koreas met secretly in April after no-deal summit breakdown in Hanoi: source
-
2
Extremely poor defector mother, son found dead
-
3
U.S. prods S. Korea, Japan to seek 'creative' solutions to trade row
-
4
2 S. Koreans found dead at public park in Croatia
-
5
(2nd LD) S. Korea to actively deal with radioactive water discharge from Fukushima plant