Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:11 August 14, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 35/26 Sunny 60

Incheon 34/27 Sunny 60

Suwon 35/26 Sunny 60

Cheongju 35/26 Sunny 60

Daejeon 35/26 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 35/25 Sunny 20

Gangneung 30/25 Sunny 80

Jeonju 35/26 Sunny 60

Gwangju 34/26 Sunny 60

Jeju 31/26 Cloudy 30

Daegu 34/26 Cloudy 30

Busan 32/27 Sunny 60

(END)

Keywords
#weather
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!