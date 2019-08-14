Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, Aug. 14

All Headlines 09:31 August 14, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency.

General

-- S. Koreans to commemorate 'comfort women' day

-- 1,400th weekly rally against Japan's wartime sex slavery

-- Defense ministry's five-year national defense plan

Economy & Finance

-- Follow-up on financial markets amid trade disputes

-- Follow-up on trade row between S. Korea, Japan

-- Job data for July
(END)

