Samsung expands clout in Europe amid Huawei struggle
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s presence in the European smartphone market rose to the highest level in five years as its mid-range devices posted strong performances amid Huawei's setback, a report showed Wednesday.
The South Korean tech giant shipped 18.3 million smartphones in Europe in the April-June period to account for 40.6 percent of the total, 20 percent up from a year earlier, according to market researcher Canalys.
Huawei, its main Chinese rival, saw its shipments fall 16 percent on-year to 8.5 million units over the period, due to a ripple impact of political restrictions in the United States, it noted.
Apple's shipments dropped 17 percent to 6.4 million, remaining the third-largest vendor in Europe.
Canalys said Samsung positioned itself well with a strategy to focus on mid-range Galaxy A series and highlighting it as a stable alternative for Huawei in the wake of the U.S. blacklisting of the Chinese tech firm.
"Samsung obviously had enough of its losing share in Europe," Ben Stanton, Canalys' senior analyst, said in a report. "For years, a focus on operating profit has stifled its product strategy. But this year, the shackles are off, and winning back market share is its clear priority."
