Kia unveils exterior design of upgraded Mohave SUV
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. on Wednesday unveiled the exterior design of its upgraded Mohave sport utility vehicle ahead of its domestic launch next month.
The flagship Mohave comes with a wider radiator grille, a muscular hood and light-emitting diode headlamps, Kia said in a statement.
Further details will be released later, the company said.
Kia expects the large SUV to strengthen its SUV lineup amid rising demand for recreational vehicles in global markets.
Its SUV lineup is currently composed of the Mohave, Sorento, Sportage, Soul boxcar and the entry-level Stonic and Seltos.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
Russia volleyball coach says he meant no disrespect to S. Korea with slant-eye gesture
-
3
(3rd LD) N.K. leader says missile launches were 'warning' against S. Korea-U.S. exercise
-
4
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
5
(3rd LD) Seoul delays countermeasure after Tokyo approves 1st shipment of restricted item
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
2
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
3
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
4
(LEAD) Japan promulgates bill taking S. Korea off export whitelist
-
5
Trump says U.S.-S. Korea talks on defense payment begin
-
1
Spy chiefs of Koreas met secretly in April after no-deal summit breakdown in Hanoi: source
-
2
Extremely poor defector mother, son found dead
-
3
(2nd LD) S. Korea to actively deal with radioactive water discharge from Fukushima plant
-
4
(LEAD) New batch of S. Korean troops to deploy to Somali waters amid speculation over Hormuz Strait mission
-
5
2 S. Koreans found dead at public park in Croatia