Kia unveils exterior design of upgraded Mohave SUV

All Headlines 09:40 August 14, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- Kia Motors Corp. on Wednesday unveiled the exterior design of its upgraded Mohave sport utility vehicle ahead of its domestic launch next month.

The flagship Mohave comes with a wider radiator grille, a muscular hood and light-emitting diode headlamps, Kia said in a statement.

Further details will be released later, the company said.

Kia expects the large SUV to strengthen its SUV lineup amid rising demand for recreational vehicles in global markets.

Its SUV lineup is currently composed of the Mohave, Sorento, Sportage, Soul boxcar and the entry-level Stonic and Seltos.

This file photo provided by Kia Motors shows the exterior design of the carmaker's facelifted Mohave SUV. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

