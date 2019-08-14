(2nd LD) Three killed, three hurt in construction elevator crash
(ATTN: UPDATES with new information throughout)
SEOUL, Aug. 14 (Yonhap) -- Three workers were killed and three others injured in a construction elevator crash in the eastern city of Sokcho on Wednesday, fire authorities said.
The hoist with four workers aboard plummeted from the 15th floor at an apartment building construction site in the city, 210 kilometers east of Seoul, at 8:28 a.m.
Three of them were killed, and another is in serious condition with multiple fractures, they said. Two Uzbek workers who were on the ground were also hurt. Those injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Witnesses said the accident apparently occurred during the work of dismantling the rail for one of the two construction elevators installed on the outer wall of the 30-floor building.
Some 30 firefighters were sent to the scene, and rescue work was completed 40 minutes after they arrived.
Police are investigating the incident and plan to question company officials about whether they abided by safety rules.
(END)
