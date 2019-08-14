S. Korea's inaugural victory over Japan in men's football to be made into film

In March 1954, South Korea traveled to Tokyo to face Japan in back-to-back matches for a spot in the World Cup in Switzerland. Choi Chung-min and Chung Nam-sik each scored twice in a 5-1 victory in the first leg, and the two sides played to a 2-2 draw in the next match, as South Korea moved on. Those matches took place less than a year from the end of the Korean War and less than a decade after Korea's liberation from the Japanese colonial rule.