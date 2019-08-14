Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin leads Cy Young race with guile, command

For all those head-spinning numbers, Ryu doesn't fit the profile of an overpowering, dominant ace who routinely reaches double figures in strikeouts in starts and whose fastball sits in the upper-90s. Ryu is a classic, "pitch to contact" hurler who has struck out 121 in 142 2/3 innings, for a middling strikeouts per nine innings rate of 7.63. Ryu may end up with the fewest strikeouts by a Cy Young-winning starting pitcher since Bartolo Colon had 157 in 2005 for the Los Angeles Angels.